76ers Reveal Paul George’s Injury Report Status vs Detroit Pistons
When the Philadelphia 76ers took the court for a Friday morning practice, they found themselves in a better situation than before.
For the first time in over a week, the team trotted Paul George out on the court for some practice action. According to a team official, George was a full participant in the session.
On Saturday night, the Sixers are on the road and will pay a visit to the Detroit Pistons.
The early injury report considers George to be questionable for the action. That's a positive sign, considering the Sixers have ruled him out right away for the last few matchups.
Last week, the Sixers went head-to-head with the Memphis Grizzlies. George was suited up for his third-straight game and debuted with the star trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and himself for the first time this year.
George’s night against the Grizzlies would last just 17 minutes. During the third quarter, the star wing hyperextended his knee. After leaving the court to get evaluated, the Sixers ruled George out for the night. They diagnosed him with a bone bruise for the second time this season.
Since leaving the Memphis matchup in the third quarter, the Sixers ruled George out for the next three games against the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Houston Rockets.
The Sixers fared well enough to win without George against the Nets. The same couldn’t be said for the following two matchups, which resulted in losses.
On Saturday, the Sixers are hoping to bounce back against the Detroit Pistons.
They could really use the services of the nine-time All-Star, as the Sixers have gone 2-8 over their last ten-game stretch.