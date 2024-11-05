76ers Reveal Starting Lineup With Paul George vs Phoenix Suns
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are firing up a road trip with a major reinforcement on the way. As they face the Phoenix Suns on Monday, the Sixers will see the debut of Paul George.
The nine-time All-Star has been sidelined for the team’s first five games due to a knee injury.
George suited up for the Sixers during the preseason. After sitting out for the team’s opener, George made his debut on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He would get the following night off against the Boston Celtics before re-entering the rotation a few nights later on the road against the Atlanta Hawks.
During the second quarter of the preseason battle in Atlanta, George hyperextended his knee. He underwent an MRI the following morning. The Sixers were fortunate to find out George was not dealing with any long-term issues, but the bone bruise diagnosis meant he would miss time.
The Sixers went through their first two weeks of action without George on the floor. He was joined on the injury reporter by the seven-time All-Star, Joel Embiid. In the absence of the two stars, the Sixers struggled to climb the Eastern Conference rankings.
Going into the Monday night matchup against Phoenix, the Sixers hold a 1-4 record. Rolling out a new lineup against the Suns, the Sixers hope that some added help could get them back on track.
76ers’ Starting Lineup vs Phoenix Suns
- Tyrese Maxey
- Kelly Oubre Jr.
- Paul George
- Caleb Martin
- Andre Drummond
With George back in the mix, Kyle Lowry heads back to his bench role, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The veteran guard started the year as a reserve but was moved to the starting lineup over Eric Gordon after one game. Lowry is likely to maintain an important role in the rotation as Maxey’s backup.
As for George, he is expected to be a minutes restriction on Monday night. As the veteran forward hasn’t played since early October, getting back into basketball shape will be his next big hurdle. Either way, the Sixers will be satisfied with his presence, as they can take some pressure off Maxey.