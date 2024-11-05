All 76ers

76ers Reveal Starting Lineup With Paul George vs Phoenix Suns

Who is starting for the Sixers on Monday against the Suns?

Justin Grasso

Mar 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-Imagn Images / Chris Coduto-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are firing up a road trip with a major reinforcement on the way. As they face the Phoenix Suns on Monday, the Sixers will see the debut of Paul George.

The nine-time All-Star has been sidelined for the team’s first five games due to a knee injury.

George suited up for the Sixers during the preseason. After sitting out for the team’s opener, George made his debut on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He would get the following night off against the Boston Celtics before re-entering the rotation a few nights later on the road against the Atlanta Hawks.

During the second quarter of the preseason battle in Atlanta, George hyperextended his knee. He underwent an MRI the following morning. The Sixers were fortunate to find out George was not dealing with any long-term issues, but the bone bruise diagnosis meant he would miss time.

The Sixers went through their first two weeks of action without George on the floor. He was joined on the injury reporter by the seven-time All-Star, Joel Embiid. In the absence of the two stars, the Sixers struggled to climb the Eastern Conference rankings.

Going into the Monday night matchup against Phoenix, the Sixers hold a 1-4 record. Rolling out a new lineup against the Suns, the Sixers hope that some added help could get them back on track.

Tyrese Maxey facing the Suns.
Nov 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie (2) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dive for the ball in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

76ers’ Starting Lineup vs Phoenix Suns

  • Tyrese Maxey
  • Kelly Oubre Jr.
  • Paul George
  • Caleb Martin
  • Andre Drummond

With George back in the mix, Kyle Lowry heads back to his bench role, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The veteran guard started the year as a reserve but was moved to the starting lineup over Eric Gordon after one game. Lowry is likely to maintain an important role in the rotation as Maxey’s backup.

As for George, he is expected to be a minutes restriction on Monday night. As the veteran forward hasn’t played since early October, getting back into basketball shape will be his next big hurdle. Either way, the Sixers will be satisfied with his presence, as they can take some pressure off Maxey.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News