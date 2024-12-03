76ers Rookie Captures First NBA Monthly Honor Since Ben Simmons
On Tuesday, the NBA announced its winners for Rookie of the Month. Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain earns the monthly accolade, representing the Eastern Conference.
On the other side of the league, Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells won it, representing the Western Conference.
With that accomplishment, McCain becomes the seventh player in 76ers history to earn Rookie of the Month. He ties Jerry Stackhouse, who had just one in 1995-1996.
The last time a Sixers player won Rookie of the Month was back in March 2018. Ben Simmons was a recipient for the fourth time that year. By the end of the season, Simmons was acknowledged as the NBA’s Rookie of the Year, beating out former Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.
Across October and November, McCain averaged 16 points, which led all rookies across the league. McCain knocked down 45 percent of his shots from the field. While taking six threes per game, McCain was successful on 36 percent of his shots.
Along with his scoring, McCain came down with three rebounds per game while producing three assists per game.
Considering McCain admitted that one of his goals this season is to win Rookie of the Year, he’s off to an excellent start, as he won the first major rookie accolade this season.
The former Duke guard joins an elite company with his accolade. Along with Stackhouse, McCain is in the same conversation as Allen Iverson, Michael Carter-Williams, Joel Embiid, Dario Saric, and Simmons. Another Rookie of the Year nod would help McCain tie Iverson and Saric.