76ers Rookie Discusses Memorable Debut Against LeBron James

Justin Edwards had his first career start against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Eric Jay Santos

Mar 10, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) looks for a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Justin Edwards had a productive rookie year with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 10.1 points and 3.4 rebounds over 44 games. 

Edwards signed a two-way contract with the 76ers after going undrafted in 2024. As reported by 76ers broadcaster Matt Murphy, the Kentucky alum felt that he deserved to be drafted. 

“It was hard. It was hard at first just [because] I felt I deserved to get drafted,” Edwards said. “Even though I didn't have a [college] year that everybody expected me to have. I didn't play bad, I don't think. But I didn't have the year that people expected me to have. Going undrafted, I didn't think of it as a setback. It was just how my life has always been, really. I've always been coming from behind. It was just another wall that I had to get over. That's really how I took it, and now, I got converted to a standard contract and everything worked out in my favor.”

Justin Edwards
Feb 24, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Justin Edwards (1) walks onto the court before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

In January, Edwards made his debut as a starter on national television against the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. The Philadelphia native admitted he felt nervous during his seven-point performance. 

“[My] first time starting, and we played on what, TNT? So that was like my first TV game starting, and then we were playing against LeBron. I told Tyrese [Maxey] after the game 'My bad bro, I'll be better next game.' Because I was a little nervous.”

As the 76ers dealt with a string of injuries throughout this past season, Edwards’ deal was converted to a standard contract, and he finished with an average of 26.3 minutes per game. So far, the 21-year-old has had a positive impression on his hometown team.

