76ers Rule Out Paul George for Multiple Matchups After Loss vs Bucks
Going into Wednesday’s opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers ruled out Paul George and Joel Embiid in advance. With Embiid ramping up the action as a part of his plan to stay healthy this year, the big man was ruled out for several games after missing the entire preseason.
As for George, he continues healing from a bone bruise in his knee. The veteran forward suffered the setback during his second preseason showing with the Sixers against the Atlanta Hawks.
Without George and Embiid, the Sixers fell short against the Milwaukee Bucks. While the 76ers left the door open for a potential debut for George later this week, a team official confirms that won’t be the case.
While George continues “progressing well,” the veteran All-Star has been ruled out for Friday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors. He’ll miss the Sunday afternoon matchup on the road against the Indiana Pacers as well.
Team officials confirmed earlier this week that Embiid would miss the first three games, too.
When the Sixers returned to practice on Thursday, following their loss against Milwaukee, Embiid and George were present and participating. However, their participation was in a limited capacity, as neither All-Star competed in scrimmages.
George’s timeline for a return is currently unknown. The Sixers will re-evaluate the veteran forward next week and plan his debut accordingly.
While George had just two appearances in the preseason, the veteran showed promise on the offensive end of the floor, playing alongside Tyrese Maxey. Seeing the court for 19 minutes per game, George produced 16 points per game on 55 percent shooting from the field. He averaged 50 percent from beyond the arc. In addition to his scoring, George produced four rebounds, two assists, and one steal per game.
The Sixers hope to see their star trio in action for the first time soon. For now, they’ll have to be patient while relying on Maxey to lead the way. The earliest George could debut at this point in next Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at home.