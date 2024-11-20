All 76ers

76ers Rule Out Veteran Guard vs Memphis Grizzlies

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss a veteran guard against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) take the ball away from Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) take the ball away from Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Lately, the trio of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George have been the names frequently seen going on and off of the injury report since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season. For Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Philadelphia 76ers added a new veteran to the injury report.

Kyle Lowry has been downgraded for the action on Wednesday. He will miss the matchup due to a right hip strain.

For Lowry, Wednesday’s game will serve as his first absence this year. Lately, the veteran guard has been serving a role as a starter in the absence of Maxey.

During Maxey’s first missed game this year against the Los Angeles Lakers, Lowry collected a season-high 31 minutes of playing time. He’s started the last six games for the Sixers, averaging over 25 minutes of playing time.

Unfortunately, Lowry has struggled with his shot during that span without Maxey. Attempting roughly five shots per game, the veteran knocked down just 21 percent of his field goals during that stretch. He hasn’t hit a three-pointer since the November 10 game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Heading into the season, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse noted that Lowry was likely to see a lesser role compared to last season when he joined the Sixers later on in the year. Since the Sixers have rolled without Maxey for six games and missed Paul George for the first five games of the season, Lowry has started all but three of the 13 matchups he has played.

With Maxey getting back in the lineup potentially as early as Friday, Lowry could soon see a change in playing time. For now, the 38-year-old will focus on recovering from a minor hip injury as the Sixers look to bounce back against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News