76ers Rule Out Veteran Guard vs Memphis Grizzlies
Lately, the trio of Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Paul George have been the names frequently seen going on and off of the injury report since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season. For Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Philadelphia 76ers added a new veteran to the injury report.
Kyle Lowry has been downgraded for the action on Wednesday. He will miss the matchup due to a right hip strain.
For Lowry, Wednesday’s game will serve as his first absence this year. Lately, the veteran guard has been serving a role as a starter in the absence of Maxey.
During Maxey’s first missed game this year against the Los Angeles Lakers, Lowry collected a season-high 31 minutes of playing time. He’s started the last six games for the Sixers, averaging over 25 minutes of playing time.
Unfortunately, Lowry has struggled with his shot during that span without Maxey. Attempting roughly five shots per game, the veteran knocked down just 21 percent of his field goals during that stretch. He hasn’t hit a three-pointer since the November 10 game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Heading into the season, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse noted that Lowry was likely to see a lesser role compared to last season when he joined the Sixers later on in the year. Since the Sixers have rolled without Maxey for six games and missed Paul George for the first five games of the season, Lowry has started all but three of the 13 matchups he has played.
With Maxey getting back in the lineup potentially as early as Friday, Lowry could soon see a change in playing time. For now, the 38-year-old will focus on recovering from a minor hip injury as the Sixers look to bounce back against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.