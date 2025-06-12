76ers Star Paul George Amazed by Ex-Player's Michael Jordan Story
After taking a brief hiatus, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has returned to the world of podcasting. In his latest episode, he was shocked by a former player's stories about going toe-to-toe with an all-time great.
Earlier this week, longtime NBA point guard Raymond Felton joined "Podcast P" to dive into a wide range of topics. When looking back at his career, the journeyman had fond memories of his time with the then Charlotte Bobcats.
Towards the end of his tenure with the Bobcats, Michael Jordan became the majority owner of the franchise. Upon taking the position, he would engage with the players after practices and partake in games of one-on-one. Despite him being years removed from his playing career, Felton admitted that MJ was still just as dominant in these games.
"We played one-on-one against MJ," Felton said. "When I tell you he was frying us. Man he was frying us bro. And talking crazy to us too."
PG was amazed to hear such stories about the NBA icon and couldn't imagine the thought of getting to test his skills against "His Airness."
"That's crazy bro," George replied. "I couldn't even imagine getting a ones session with MJ. That s*** would be dope."
George and Felton reconnected on the former's podcast following a brief time together as teammates. The latter's final seasons in the NBA were with the OKC Thunder, who were led by PG and Russell Westbrook at the time. During the same offseason where George was sent to the LA Clippers in a mega-deal, Felton opted to retire after a 14-year run in the league.