76ers Star Studying Ways of NBA MVP's Powerful Trait
As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander landed in the superstar tier in recent years, the Oklahoma City Thunder star figured out he has what some would call a “superstar whistle.”
Gilgous-Alexander, like many stars before him, leaned into the NBA superpower. While it has resulted in a lot of free throws, it has also generated a narrative that SGA is a free-throw merchant. He landed in a group of players who hear it daily, just like the Philadelphia 76ers center, Joel Embiid.
Jared McCain, who recently spent the year on the same team as Embiid, recently spoke on the narrative that surrounds Gilgeous-Alexander. While he noted that he sees “both sides” of it, the soon-to-be second-year standout seems to believe it’s less about foul-hunting and more about simply selling what’s actually a foul.
“I think it’s just smart play,” McCain said recently, according to Clutch Points.
“A lot of them, they are fouls. He’s just using his body against the defender, and you’re fouling. It’s just a smart way to play, but I see both sides of it. How fans don’t want to see, I guess, the slow pace of just getting to the finish line, but at the end of the day, he’s just trying to win a game, and he’s trying to get as many buckets as possible. So I think it’s smart and I’m trying to learn as much as I can.”
Defensive-minded players have had a hard time adjusting to superstars like Gilgeous-Alexander and Embiid, leading to frequent frustration in that case. As for an offensive-minded standout like McCain, he seems to be looking for ways to add foul-drawing to his toolbox.
Tyrese Maxey felt the same way earlier in his career. At one point, Maxey played alongside Embiid and James Harden, who have mastered getting to the line frequently throughout the course of their careers. Through his first three NBA seasons, Maxey averaged 2.7 free throw attempts per game. Over the last two seasons, that average has bumped up to 5.5 per game.
McCain started his NBA career by getting to the line for an average of 2.4 attempts per game. As a rookie, he still has a lot to learn in that department. Playing with notable veterans like Embiid, Maxey, and Paul George, while studying somebody like SGA, should help McCain get a better idea of what he needs to do moving forward. If he can get to the line more frequently, it would certainly help the former first-rounder, as he knocked down 88 percent of his free throws in year one.