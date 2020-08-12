76ers: Tobias Harris, Al Horford Will Return vs. Raptors on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers will be fortunate to get Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Joel Embiid back in the mix on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors. On Tuesday, the 76ers opened up their one and only back to back of the bubble with a rather unusual starting lineup. For the first time down in Orlando, the team trotted out a lineup, which contained different players for four out of five positions.

Filling in for the injured Embiid was Kyle O'Quinn. Tobias Harris, who was dealing with a sore ankle, was replaced by Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle. Meanwhile, Mike Scott had to fill in for Al Horford, who was dealing with knee soreness.

The sudden absences on Tuesday night didn't come as much of a surprise after some comments that were made by Brett Brown on Sunday night. As the Sixers lost two of their All-Stars to injuries over the span of a couple of days, Brown made it clear that he was contemplating sitting out a couple of key players for the next game. At the time, Brown specifically mentioned Embiid, Harris, and Horford.

As speculated, they missed the first matchup of a back to back. On Wednesday night, they are back in the mix, however. At this point, the Sixers don't have much to play for as they've clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. While there's still a slight chance, they could move up from the sixth seed, keeping players healthy and well-rested for the postseason is more important at this point.

