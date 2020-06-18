The COVID-19 pandemic put the NBA on hold for months. Without basketball in play, many NBA players had to find ways to keep themselves entertained during their self-quarantine. Apparently, New Orleans Pelicans veteran guard JJ Redick decided to go through some old game tapes to watch some clips during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

And what Redick found out during that film review was that former Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard might've traveled on his infamous buzzer-beater shot.

You know the shot I'm talking about. Game seven in the 2019 NBA Playoffs when the Raptors and the Sixers had the game come down to the wire and were just moments away from overtime. Toronto had one last offensive possession to try and score, and the ball went to Leonard, who was having a remarkable series against Philly.

As Leonard launched a prayer with a seven-foot Joel Embiid in his face, the Raptors' guard squatted as he watched the ball bounce on the rim multiple times before eventually going in. At the time, nobody even thought about the idea that Leonard potentially traveled before even getting that shot off.

But a year later, a handful of Sixers are finding out that the play should've resulted in a turnover with seconds still left on the clock. "Early in the pandemic, JJ Redick texted me out of nowhere," Sixers forward Tobias Harris said on Wednesday night. "He said, 'You know Kawhi traveled?' So then I watched it, and I was like, 'He definitely did travel when he caught the ball.'"

Redick and Harris aren't the only members of the Sixers' 2018 roster to think that Leonard traveled on that final play. Last month, 76ers fan-favorite Mike Scott said the same. "I still think Kawhi traveled," Scott said, as he discussed the final moments of last year's game. "Whatever -- Call me a sore loser."

Before the pandemic, the debate of whether Leonard traveled or not was non-existent. Regardless of whether Scott, Harris, and Redick are right or not -- nothing changes about the results of last year. At least the Sixers will have the opportunity to get revenge in the coming months as the NBA season will resume by July.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_