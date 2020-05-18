All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Tobias Harris Makes Several Contributions During COVID-19 Pandemic

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris recently became the latest member of the Sixers organization to make financial contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like several of his teammates, Harris chose to donate hundreds of meals to healthcare workers in Philadelphia. Due to his assistance, Harris will help provide 250 meals to those who are working in the medical field at Temple University Hospital.

And he didn't just stop there. In addition to the meals, Harris will also help distribute 20,000 children's books for at-home libraries as kids remain at home with schools closed down due to the pandemic. And with some help from Habitat for Humanity in Philadelphia, Harris will also help support 12 families with mortgage assistance, who are located in Philly.

"This is a gamechanger," said Corinne O'Connell, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia. "We cannot thank Tobias enough for this incredible gift at an absolutely critical time for our families. His support will provide mortgage relief for Habitat Homeowners and allow them to focus on what's important—keeping their families safe, warm, dry, and healthy. It also shows the deep commitment that Tobias has to Philadelphia and Habitat's vision of a city where everyone has a decent place to live."

"We're experiencing one of the biggest crises in the history of humankind," Harris said in a statement this week. "Being able to provide kindness to people putting their lives at risk in hospitals and supporting Philadelphia families in dire need of help is an important responsibility for me."

[RELATED: Mike Scott's Act of Kindness Went Beyond Philly This Week]

Although this is the first time Harris is lending a helping hand to Philadelphia residents and workers during the COVID-19 crisis, it's not the first time this year that Harris has put his money and resources to good use. Back in October, Harris decided to spread out $1 million to nine different charities in Philly. Now, the 76ers' max star will continue to put his new money to good use around Philadelphia.  

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers' Matisse Thybulle Never Makes it to Philly in 2019 NBA Re-Draft

Recently, Bleacher Report re-drafted the 2019 NBA rookies, and the 76ers' original selection of Matisse Thybulle wasn't an option.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Hopes to See 'Judgment Day' Before 76ers Decide His Future

To Brett Brown, the 2020 NBA Playoffs are judgement day. The 76ers head coach hopes to have an opportunity to state his case before the team decides on his future.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Every NBA Player Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Reportedly Recovered

Ever since the NBA went on a hiatus two months ago, several players from different franchises including the Philadelphia 76ers had members who tested positive for COVID-19.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Matisse Thybulle Admits He Has a Hard Time Coming Up With Celebrations

Philadelphia 76ers rookie guard Matisse Thybulle recently admitted that he's not very good at coming up with on-court celebrations.

Justin Grasso

2018 NBA Re-Draft Proves 76ers Received Good Value in Multiple Picks

A 2018 NBA Re-Draft by Bleacher Report recently proved the Philadelphia 76ers actually got really good value in several picks that year.

Justin Grasso

Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic Misses Trash Talking With Sixers' Ben Simmons

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic misses basketball and trash talking to Sixers point guard, Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott's Act of Kindness Went Beyond Philly This Week

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott recently donated 600 meals to hospital workers in Philly. In addition to that, he also took care of workers in his hometown too.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Keep Mikal Bridges in 2018 NBA Re-Draft

If we could redo the 2018 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers would probably think twice about trading away Villanova product, Mikal Bridges.

Justin Grasso

76ers Can Land Spencer Dinwiddie With Donations and Votes From Fans

The Philadelphia 76ers can land Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie when he hits free agency next.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Believes 76ers Can Learn a Lot About Leadership From 'Last Dance'

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown has been tuned into Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' documentary. And he hopes his players are learning a thing or two about championship-winning leadership.

Justin Grasso