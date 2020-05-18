76ers' Tobias Harris Makes Several Contributions During COVID-19 Pandemic

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris recently became the latest member of the Sixers organization to make financial contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like several of his teammates, Harris chose to donate hundreds of meals to healthcare workers in Philadelphia. Due to his assistance, Harris will help provide 250 meals to those who are working in the medical field at Temple University Hospital.

And he didn't just stop there. In addition to the meals, Harris will also help distribute 20,000 children's books for at-home libraries as kids remain at home with schools closed down due to the pandemic. And with some help from Habitat for Humanity in Philadelphia, Harris will also help support 12 families with mortgage assistance, who are located in Philly.

"This is a gamechanger," said Corinne O'Connell, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia. "We cannot thank Tobias enough for this incredible gift at an absolutely critical time for our families. His support will provide mortgage relief for Habitat Homeowners and allow them to focus on what's important—keeping their families safe, warm, dry, and healthy. It also shows the deep commitment that Tobias has to Philadelphia and Habitat's vision of a city where everyone has a decent place to live."

"We're experiencing one of the biggest crises in the history of humankind," Harris said in a statement this week. "Being able to provide kindness to people putting their lives at risk in hospitals and supporting Philadelphia families in dire need of help is an important responsibility for me."

Although this is the first time Harris is lending a helping hand to Philadelphia residents and workers during the COVID-19 crisis, it's not the first time this year that Harris has put his money and resources to good use. Back in October, Harris decided to spread out $1 million to nine different charities in Philly. Now, the 76ers' max star will continue to put his new money to good use around Philadelphia.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_