76ers vs. Grizzlies: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Saturday's Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies for a Saturday night matchup.

After wrapping up a series against the Miami Heat at home, the Philadelphia 76ers hit the road on Friday afternoon to prepare for another back to back set of games. Philly is coming off of a two-game sweep over the undermanned Miami Heat.

While Tuesday's win over the Heat didn't come easy, some reinforcements ahead of Thursday's game allowed the 76ers to get some "old school load management," as Doc Rivers calls it, since they were beating up on the Heat by the third quarter.

Now, the Sixers will begin a back to back in Tennessee on Saturday night with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Coming into the weekend matchup, the Grizzlies are on a three-game win streak as they are going to face a Joel Embiid-less Sixers team.

Recent history doesn't fall in favor here for the 76ers. This year, without Embiid on the floor, the Sixers haven't fared too well. In a late December matchup against Cleveland, Embiid's late absence left the Sixers clueless against the Cavaliers as they suffered a 118-94 beatdown.

Then last Saturday, the Sixers had seven players available, which didn't include Embiid. As expected, Philly took another blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets. The good news is Philly still has Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, and others available, but without Embiid, the Sixers are still in a tough spot.

Plan on tuning in on Saturday night? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Date: Saturday, January 16, 2021



Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Grizzlies Broadcast: FOX Sports Southeast

Grizzlies Listen: 92.9 FM ESPN

76ers Stream: Click Here

Grizzlies Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -3

Moneyline: MEM +120, PHI -148

O/U: 222.5

*All Odds are Provided by The Action Network

