76ers vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the New York Knicks for a Saturday night road game.

The Philadelphia 76ers will hit the road for the first time this season on Saturday night as they take on the New York Knicks for their second matchup. Following Wednesday night's dramatic opener against the Washington Wizards, the Sixers are headed to the Big Apple with a 1-0 record.

Last season, Philly struggled tremendously on the road under head coach Brett Brown. With a road record of 12-26 in 2019-2020, the Sixers failed to figure out what went wrong exactly when they weren't playing on the road.

Now, new Sixers head coach Doc Rivers is looking forward to taking on the opportunity to try and fix what went wrong last season. Saturday's matchup could be a good confidence booster for the 76ers.

Last season, Philly defeated the Knicks in all four matchups they played, including two on the road. As expected, Philly is favored heading into the Saturday night battle. Plan on tuning in? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Date: December 26, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Knicks TV Broadcast: MSG Network

Knicks Listen: 98.7 ESPN

76ers Stream: Click Here

Knicks Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -7.5

Moneyline: PHI -340, NYK +260

O/U: 219

*Odds are provided by The Action Network

