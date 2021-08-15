76ers vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Live Stream NBA Summer League Game
The Philadelphia 76ers will take the court once again on Sunday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves for their second-straight NBA Summer League matchup of the weekend.
Nearly a week ago, the Sixers kicked off their summer schedule with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. As last year's rookies Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe, and Paul Reed made their Summer League debuts, the young standouts led the Sixers to a dominant victory over the Mavs.
After picking up their first win, the Sixers went ahead and faced the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. Although Thursday's victory didn't come as easy as Monday's, Maxey and company led the Sixers to a thrilling overtime victory over Atlanta.
Advancing to 2-0, the Sixers faced a difficult obstacle on Saturday night as they went against the Boston Celtics. As Tyrese Maxey was cleared to leave Las Vegas so he could host a youth camp in his hometown, the Sixers lost their top scorer and leading point guard.
Maxey's absence was obvious on Saturday as the Sixers struggled to find a groove without him. Although the team didn't want to use his absence as an excuse, the 76ers admitted that not having their starting point guard in the mix made it difficult to overcome the Celtics on Saturday. Therefore, the Sixers fell short to Boston with a 100-80 loss.
Now, the Sixers will look to bounce back from their first Summer League loss with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the T'Wolves battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Date: Sunday, August 15, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST.
Location: Cox Pavilion
How to Watch
TV Broadcast: ESPN2
Live Stream: Click Here