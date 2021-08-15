76ers vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Live Stream NBA Summer League Game

The Philadelphia 76ers will take the court once again on Sunday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves for their second-straight NBA Summer League matchup of the weekend.

Nearly a week ago, the Sixers kicked off their summer schedule with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. As last year's rookies Tyrese Maxey, Isaiah Joe, and Paul Reed made their Summer League debuts, the young standouts led the Sixers to a dominant victory over the Mavs.

After picking up their first win, the Sixers went ahead and faced the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. Although Thursday's victory didn't come as easy as Monday's, Maxey and company led the Sixers to a thrilling overtime victory over Atlanta.

Advancing to 2-0, the Sixers faced a difficult obstacle on Saturday night as they went against the Boston Celtics. As Tyrese Maxey was cleared to leave Las Vegas so he could host a youth camp in his hometown, the Sixers lost their top scorer and leading point guard.

Maxey's absence was obvious on Saturday as the Sixers struggled to find a groove without him. Although the team didn't want to use his absence as an excuse, the 76ers admitted that not having their starting point guard in the mix made it difficult to overcome the Celtics on Saturday. Therefore, the Sixers fell short to Boston with a 100-80 loss.

Now, the Sixers will look to bounce back from their first Summer League loss with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the T'Wolves battle it out? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Date: Sunday, August 15, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Cox Pavilion

How to Watch

TV Broadcast: ESPN2

Live Stream: Click Here

