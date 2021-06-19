Steph Curry Speechless At Seth's Performance in Game 6

The Curry brothers have had a reversal of roles this postseason. After years of Steph Curry leading the Warriors to finals runs, it is Seth that is the last brother standing this year. This has turned the former MVP into a cheerleader for his younger brother.

Heading into Friday's Game 6, the Sixers found themselves facing the brink of elimination. They traveled to Atlanta, fighting to keep their championship aspirations alive.

Seth Curry has provided a huge lift to the Sixers this postseason and was big for the team again in Game 6. He followed up his 36-point performance from Game 5 with a team-high 24 points on Friday.

The veteran sharpshooter knocked down six shots from beyond the arc. This barrage from beyond the arc left his older brother speechless as he took to Twitter to give his reaction.

Curry put on a good regular season campaign but has elevated his game in the postseason. He shattered all expectations set for before this postseason run kicked off.

Through 11 playoff games, Curry sits as the Sixers' third leading-scorer averaging just over 19 points per game. He continues to shoot the ball efficiently, shooting 57.7% from the floor and an incredible 50% from beyond the arc.

If not for the play of Curry, the Sixers might not find themselves with a chance to advance to the conference finals. He has stepped up multiple times in these playoffs when the team needed a spark.

With all of these standout showings under the bright lights of the postseason, it might be time to rid Seth of the 'the other Curry' name tag.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.