Report: 76ers Have yet to Officially Interview Ty Lue

Despite being the rumored No. 1 candidate to fill the Philadelphia 76ers head coaching vacancy, the organization has yet to interview Ty Lue for the job officially. For the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Clippers assistant has been linked to the Sixers.

And once Brett Brown was fired from the Sixers' head coaching job last week, more rumors surrounding Lue and the Sixers began heating up. On Thursday afternoon, Jon Johnson of 94 WIP reported that Lue and the Sixers were "close to a deal," but nothing was for sure yet.

Then, NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark mentioned that while Lue seems to be the leading candidate for Philly's head coaching job, the Sixers aren't at a point where they are ready to offer the job to Lue and call it quits on the search.

Plus, the Sixers have yet to even officially interview the former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach for the job. Perhaps, that has something to do with the fact that Lue's current team, the Clippers, are still alive in the playoffs.

So far, only a handful of candidates have been linked to the Sixers. While Dave Joerger, Mike Brown, and Jay Wright were all rumored to be on the Sixers' radar, no other candidate has been linked to the Sixers more than Ty Lue.

Fortunately for the Sixers, Lue's interest is mutual. And with the Brooklyn Nets landing Steve Nash as their head coach on Thursday morning, that takes one of the top contenders for Lue's services out of the running. It seems there's a good chance Lue and the Sixers could get a deal done -- but Philly isn't ready to make anything official just yet.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_