Anonymous NBA Exec Questions Daryl Morey’s Strategy With 76ers
In a recent poll, which included 40 anonymous NBA executives, the Philadelphia 76ers front office placed outside of the top ten. After the Indiana Pacers and the Houston Rockets tied for 11th place with 12 points, the Sixers came in 12th with 10points, just ahead of the Utah Jazz.
Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is no stranger to seeing his efforts praised across the league. In 2018, he was named the NBA’s Executive of the Year. Since taking over the Houston Rockets front office, Morey has been one of the most successful decision-makers in the win-loss category.
In 2020, Morey moved on to join the Sixers’ front office, and he brought his aggressiveness with him. There’s been a lot of positive moments generated throughout the Morey era in Philadelphia so far, but one executive believes there’s a harsh reality coming in the end.
“Daryl has balls, but he’s trading stocks from a desk,” an executive told The Athletic. “I don’t think what he does can win at the highest levels.”
When the Sixers hired Morey to oversee Elton Brand’s front office in 2020, they hoped he was the missing piece to the championship puzzle.
So far, the Sixers don’t have any titles to show for. Morey’s first season in office resulted in the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers lost a Game 7 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks in round two of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
The following year, the Sixers finished 4th in the East. Once again, they advanced to round two but lost in six games against the Miami Heat.
The 2022-2023 season ended with the Sixers in third place. They swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs and saw the big man Joel Embiid win MVP. The 76ers took the Boston Celtics to Game 7 but lost in the second round for the third straight year.
Last season, the Sixers cracked the seventh seed through the NBA Play-In Tournament. They couldn’t get past the first round, dropping out of the playoffs after six games by losing to the New York Knicks.
The past won’t determine the future, but so far, the anonymous executive’s point is valid. Morey has been an NBA GM since 2007 and is still working on putting together a championship-winning roster. For what it’s worth, he’s proven many times he isn’t afraid to swing the bat, aiming for the fences.
Morey and the Sixers hope their latest attempt to make key roster changes results in an NBA Finals victory. After a rough start to the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers are working on turning things around. So far, the Sixers are looking at a regression for the third season in a row.
Where Do Sixers Rivals Rank?
Zooming in and looking solely at the Atlantic Division, where do the Sixers’ division rivals rank out on the survey?
The Boston Celtics were considered the second-best front office in the league, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since putting the former head coach, Brad Stevens, in charge, the Celtics have consistently competed at the highest level and even have a championship to show for at this point.
“Stevens-era trades for Kristaps Porziņģis, Al Horford, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday established a championship nucleus around the Brown-Tatum core without breaking the bank in terms of asset costs,” The Athletic wrote.
Before the list gets to the Sixers, the New York Knicks came in at sixth, with 41 points. They might be in a similar boat as the Sixers, failing to make it past the second round since entering the postseason picture recently, but it’s apparent the Knicks are trending in a favorable direction.
“The results that the Rose-led front office has done is hard to ignore, even if there is room to nitpick,” The Athletic explained. “They signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year deal in 2022 that quickly became a steal and then got him to re-sign at a discount.”
The Knicks have plenty of star power in guys they’ve acquired through free agency or the trade market. That front office has been very busy—now they need to find postseason results in order to maintain their position as one of the most notable front offices in the NBA.
Ranking in at No. 15 behind the Sixers comes the Brooklyn Nets. That front office probably shot up the ranks before 2020 but quickly came back down. Just a few seasons ago, the Nets employed some of the most prominent stars in the NBA with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. At this point, they are all on new teams while the Nets enter a rebuilding phase.