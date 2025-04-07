Bam Adebayo's Official Status for Sixers-Heat
When the Miami Heat initially submitted their Monday night injury report against the Philadelphia 76ers, it didn’t include the veteran center Bam Adebayo.
However, on Monday morning, Adebayo was downgraded. Dealing with a back injury, Adebayo was initially questionable. Not long before the Sixers and the Heat are slated for tip-off, Adebayo was ultimately ruled out by the Heat.
All season long, Adebayo has been quite healthy for the Heat. Monday’s game will mark his first absence since February 13. At the time, the Heat were on their second stop of a long road trip. They came up short against the Dallas Mavericks in his absence.
Since then, Adebayo has appeared in 25 games in a row. He averaged 21 points, nine rebounds, and four assists throughout that stretch. Miami has gone 10-15.
The Miami Heat are guaranteed postseason play this month as they have a ticket to the NBA Play-In Tournament. Now, they are playing for a better seed, as they sit in 10th place behind the Chicago Bulls. Lately, the Heat have struggled to find consistency. Heading into Monday’s game, they are on a two-game losing streak.
Fortunately for Miami, the Sixers haven’t done much better. With a 23-55 record, the Sixers have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this year. As they fire up the final week of the regular season, the Sixers are on a league-leading 11-game losing streak. They remain very shorthanded going against an Adebayo-less Heat team on Monday.