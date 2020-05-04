Ben Simmons' First Three Considered a 'Defining Moment' of 2019-20 NBA Season

Only in Philadelphia does a three-point shot make such an impact on the NBA as a whole. In today's NBA, a standard three-point shot is a norm. With guys like Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Trae Young, and more just casually tossing up half-court shots and draining them like it's easy, any regular old three-point make is hardly impressive. Unless, of course, your Philadelphia 76ers guard, Ben Simmons.

When Simmons was chosen as the No. 1 pick during the 2015 NBA Draft, many criticized the idea that he was going to become a point guard. It wasn't just because Simmons has the height of a power forward -- but because the six-ten guard is reluctant to utilize his jump shot frequently. And up until year three in the NBA, Simmons seemed almost frightened to attempt a three-point shot.

For his first two seasons in the NBA, Simmons heard criticism from all angles because of his lack of shooting. Heading into year three, the Sixers' guard teased the idea that he was heading into the 2019-2020 season more willing to shoot the three-ball if he's open. Sure enough, Simmons launched it up during the first preseason game of the year against the Guangzhou Loong Lions. Typically, a standard three-point shot against a CBL team during the preseason wouldn't make highlights.

But because it was Simmons' first true three-point make, it became a defining moment for the 2019-2020 NBA season, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. Check out the in-depth recap of the moment in the video below.

