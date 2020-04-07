All76ers
Top Stories
News

Best of SI: Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Stuck in Bahamas

Justin Grasso

Jay Cutler and his wife, Kristin Cavallari, had the bright idea to go on vacation in the middle of a global pandemic—and they almost couldn’t get back. 

As detailed exhaustively on Twitter by TV writer Claire Downs, the couple arrived in the Bahamas around March 15, just as the coronavirus situation was starting to get extremely serious in the U.S. They brought along their two kids; Kristin’s hairstylist, Justin Anderson; and Anderson’s partner, Austin Rhodes.

It looked like a grand old time. 

But as the Cutler family vacationed, the situation in the Bahamas grew increasingly dire. The first coronavirus case in the country was confirmed on March 15, the day the celebs posted their first photos from the island. 

On March 20, with four confirmed cases in the country, the Bahamian government issued a lockdown order, including a curfew from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. and a shutdown of nonessential businesses. 

On March 24, the Bahamian government banned all incoming travel to the islands and urged all visitors still remaining to work with an airline to get out.

“Those who choose to remain in The Bahamas should prepare to do so for an indefinite period of time,” the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation warned.

Sure enough, the Cutler family came very close to getting stuck there for a long time. On Monday, the Bahamian government announced three multiday full lockdown periods, beginning this Wednesday, April 8 and ending April 24. 

Click Here to read the rest of "Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari Got Stranded in the Bahamas for Three Weeks," and more for FREE at Sports Illustrated!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Are Sixers Staying in Shape? Matisse Thybulle Reveals His Routine

The Sixers cannot practice at their team's facility at the moment. So what is the team doing to remain in shape? Matisse Thybulle reveals his daily routine.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Rookie Matisse Thybulle Makes Quarantine Predictions

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle recently predicted which teammates of his are handling the quarantine the best, and which are handling it poorly.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Sports Agent Buddy Baker Shares Parent's Story After Losing Them to COVID-19

A month ago, they were perfectly healthy. By the end of March they were in a hospital, hand-in-hand, as doctors took them off their ventilators.

Justin Grasso

NBA Offers Guidelines to Sixers, Others for 2020 NBA Draft

The Sixers and the rest of the league have received the guidelines for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Justin Grasso

NBA: Adam Silver Offers Brutally Honest Update as League Works on Ideas

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver offered another update on the status of the league on Monday.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Looking Back at Opening Day of the First Modern Olympics

With the Games postponed, today's top athletes can't get even a sniff of gold. But there was a day when you could pick up a discus for the first time and medal almost immediately. Such was the randomness of the first modern Games, which kicked off 124 years ago today

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Ben Simmons Entertained Devin Booker to Philly Talk

Sixers All-Star guard Ben Simmons recently entertained Devin Booker trade talk while streaming on Twitch.

Justin Grasso

76ers: 2 Interesting Tidbits Learned About Allen Iverson Recently

Lately, some interesting stories about former 76ers guard Allen Iverson have surfaced the web.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson, Russell Westbrook Among HORSE Candidates

With ESPN planning to televise a game of HORSE soon, the NBA has yet to release which 'high-profile' candidates could be involved. Apparently, Zion Williamson and Russell Westrbook are among those who may be involved.

Justin Grasso

What's the Biggest Concern for Philadelphia 76ers?

Bleacher Report recently noted the biggest concern for all NBA teams. What was said about the Philadelphia 76ers?

Justin Grasso