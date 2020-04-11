All76ers
Best of SI: LeBron James Once Lost in a Game of HORSE

Justin Grasso

LeBron James couldn’t hang with the trick-shot artist, David Kalb.

The thing every sports fan is looking forward to is Sunday’s HORSE competition featuring NBA and WNBA players. It’s a star-studded affair, with Chris Paul, Trae Young and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Tamika Catchings taking part. LeBron James won’t be there, but if this video from 12 years ago is any indication, he wouldn’t have been that impressive anyway.

After ESPN announced it would be airing the HORSE tournament, a user on Reddit’s NBA forum posted an old video of LeBron getting his ass kicked in HORSE by a dude named David. 

David Kalb, a former player at D-III Capital University in Ohio, won a contest from a lawnmower company to take on LeBron in a game of HORSE at Venice Beach. He came prepared with a bunch of trick shots LeBron barely came close to hitting. LeBron, fresh off winning the NBA scoring title, got demolished.

Reddit Users Are Sharing All the World’s Strangest Baseball Fields

There are countless thousands of baseball fields in the United States, and no two are alike.

Baseball is the only major sport with no strict guidelines about the size of the playing field. While major league stadiums all have reasonably similar dimensions, the smaller stadiums and community parks where average people play the game can be truly bizarre. I played at a field as a kid with a pond about 400 feet deep in centerfield. (A guy on my team once hit one all the way out there. He got a double. He was very slow.)

Bulls Will Consider 76ers' Marc Eversley for Vacant GM Position

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly planning to interview Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Player Personnel Marc Eversley for their vacant General Manager position.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is The New Colossus

The Milwaukee Bucks last MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar forced a trade to L.A. Milwaukee hopes their special relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family keeps him home

Justin Grasso

Odds for NBA's H-O-R-S-E Tournament Sunday

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Draft: Teams Pushing For New Date

Team owners have been reportedly pushing for the NBA to re-schedule the 2020 NBA Draft.

Justin Grasso

NBA, NBAPA Extend Moratorium on Transactions Friday

The NBA and the NBAPA have agreed to extend the moratorium on transactions after further reviewing the situation.

Justin Grasso

Celtics' Star Jayson Tatum Offers Major Props to 76ers' Joel Embiid

Boston Celtics rising star Jayson Tatum recently issued some major props to

Justin Grasso

NBA Players Will Receive Full Paychecks on April 15

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Masters and COVID-19, Love and Loss at Augusta

The Hall family are a golf family, and in Augusta, the Masters is all encompassing, yet the prestige of the 2019 tournament was met with tragedy as patriarch Daniel Hall Jr. passed away.

Justin Grasso

How Hard Did Sam Hinkie Try to Win Over Kristaps Porzingis in 2015?

Sam Hinkie and the 76ers were in a position to draft Kristaps Porzingis in 2015. Unfortunately, Porzingis wanted nothing to do with the Sixers, no matter how hard Hinkie tried.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Obscure Honors From the 2019-20 NBA Season

Michael Shaprio hands out hardware for biggest leap, best trade deadline addition, best reclamation project, and more

Justin Grasso