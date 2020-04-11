Best of SI: LeBron James Once Lost in a Game of HORSE

LeBron James couldn’t hang with the trick-shot artist, David Kalb.

The thing every sports fan is looking forward to is Sunday’s HORSE competition featuring NBA and WNBA players. It’s a star-studded affair, with Chris Paul, Trae Young and 2020 Hall of Fame inductee Tamika Catchings taking part. LeBron James won’t be there, but if this video from 12 years ago is any indication, he wouldn’t have been that impressive anyway.

After ESPN announced it would be airing the HORSE tournament, a user on Reddit’s NBA forum posted an old video of LeBron getting his ass kicked in HORSE by a dude named David.

David Kalb, a former player at D-III Capital University in Ohio, won a contest from a lawnmower company to take on LeBron in a game of HORSE at Venice Beach. He came prepared with a bunch of trick shots LeBron barely came close to hitting. LeBron, fresh off winning the NBA scoring title, got demolished.

Reddit Users Are Sharing All the World’s Strangest Baseball Fields

There are countless thousands of baseball fields in the United States, and no two are alike.

Baseball is the only major sport with no strict guidelines about the size of the playing field. While major league stadiums all have reasonably similar dimensions, the smaller stadiums and community parks where average people play the game can be truly bizarre. I played at a field as a kid with a pond about 400 feet deep in centerfield. (A guy on my team once hit one all the way out there. He got a double. He was very slow.)

