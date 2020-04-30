All76ers
Best of SI: Saints' Jameis Winston has LASIK Eye Surgery for Blurry Vision

Jameis Winston is getting a fresh start in 2020. He has a new team (the Saints), a new job (backup) and new eyes (repaired with laser beams).

Winston, speaking reporters Wednesday for the first time since signing with New Orleans, said he decided to undergo LASIK eye surgery in February to fix his nearsightedness and astigmatism and has been pleased with the results. 

“I can read license plates. I can read street signs,” Winston told reporters. “I think the precision in the vision is the biggest difference.”

Winston said his vision was imperfect before, but it wasn’t that bad. Still, he’s seeing significant improvements since the surgery. 

“No blurriness, and I think that’s huge,” Winston said. “Depth perception has increased tremendously and those are the big things. I didn’t have bad eyes, I just had astigmatism. I had certain things that they had to fix to increase the precision and the sharpness of my vision.”

Incredibly, Winston hasn’t really done much to address his vision in the past. 

“He can’t read the scoreboard, but he can see the guys in front of him, so he’s fine,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said last year. That’s because Winston doesn’t wear contacts, although Arians said he’d sometimes wear goggles in practice. 

Anyone who watched Winston last year would have thought he was half-blind. He threw a league-high 30 interceptions, tied for the seventh-most in an NFL season and the most since Brett Favre’s 29 in 2005.

Click Here to read the rest of Thursday's Hot Clicks for FREE at Sports Illustrated!

Best of SI: MLB Draft Hopeful Overcomes Unknown Concussion to Keep Playing

A loss of vision, a misdiagnosis and an injury he never knew about. An MLB Draft hopeful overcomes an unknown concussion in hopes to keep playing.

SI Wire

Lakers' LeBron James Denies Report of NBA Execs, Agents Calling for Cancellation

A report surfaced on Thursday claiming that NBA executives and agents are calling for the 2019-2020 season to be canceled. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James states that's simply not true.

Justin Grasso

Bulls Reportedly Considering 76ers' Ime Udoka as Jim Boylen's Replacement

The Chicago Bulls aren't done rebuilding just yet. After filling to top executive and GM positions, Chicago could look to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ime Udoka as a potential replacement for Jim Boylen.

Justin Grasso

Josh Richardson Reflects on his Biggest Learning Experience With 76ers

Josh Richardson hasn't been with the Philadelphia 76ers for long -- but the veteran guard has learned a lot during his first season with the team.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: NBA Will Consider Disney World as Potential Bubble City

Will the Philadelphia 76ers continue the 2019-2020 season in a bubble city? Apparently, the NBA could continue to season in at Disney World.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Simone Biles and Other Elite Athletes Face the Pandemic

Experts say that, for elite athletes, losing a sport can be like losing a loved one. The pandemic has hit elite athletes in different ways—Simone Biles, Kevin Love and others shared how they're coping.

SI Wire

Philadelphia 76ers Land Another Texas Tech Guard in 2020 NBA Mock Draft

Recently, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie put together a post-early entry 2020 NBA Mock Draft where the Philadelphia 76ers snag another Texas Tech product in the first round.

Justin Grasso

NBA Draft: 76ers' Selection of Jahlil Okafor in 2015 Considered a Top Bust

When the Philadelphia 76ers selected Jahlil Okafor third in the 2015 NBA Draft, they didn't know they were getting a top bust of the 2010's.

Justin Grasso

Former NBA Coach Uses Jordan, LeBron to Defend Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

Former NBA coach P.J. Carlesimo recently used Michael Jordan and LeBron James as an example to defend 76ers' Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: A Fascinating Story of "Murph the Surf"

Jack Roland Murphy first gained infamy in the 1960’s for his surfing prowess but that quickly turned into a life of crime. In an attempt to make more money he began working with some bandits in South Florida.

SI Wire