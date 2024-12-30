Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Trail Blazers
Firing up a new week of games, the Philadelphia 76ers have an opportunity to continue their climb up the Eastern Conference standings on Monday night with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
So far, the Sixers are off to an ideal start to their road trip, which started on the East Coast against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.
Despite entering the primetime matchup as the big underdogs, the Sixers pulled off an upset win for all to see. It was a statement victory before the Sixers went off to the West Coast to fire up a multi-game trip on the other side of the map.
On Saturday night, the Sixers paid a visit to the struggling Utah Jazz. The matchup surely wasn’t a walk in the park for Philadelphia, but they got the results they wanted. Suddenly, the Sixers have gone from one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA to winning three in a row—searching for a fourth before the new year.
Out of the last ten games, the Sixers have won seven. Sitting at 12-17 on Monday, they are placed half a game behind the Detroit Pistons, who have the 10th seed in their possession at the moment. The Chicago Bulls hold the same record in 9th place.
On the other side, the Blazers enter Monday’s matchup with an 11-20 record. Although they are on a two-game win streak at the moment, they are just 3-7 over their last ten games.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers
Date: Monday, December 30, 2024
Time: 10 PM ET.
Location: Moda Center
Betting Odds
Spread: 76ers -5.5
Moneyline: PHI -225, POR +188
Total O/U: 221.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: 76ers -5.5
Moneyline: PHI -225
Total O/U: UNDER 221.5