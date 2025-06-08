Big-Time Sixers Supporter Lost as Coaching Candidate for Knicks
Did the New York Knicks really have a chance of landing the big-time Philadelphia 76ers supporter Jay Wright? It seems their interest was a real shot in the dark.
Last week, the Knicks shockingly cut ties with Tom Thibodeau. Rather than moving quickly on hiring a candidate that’s been available, the Knicks have been going for coaches who are unlikley to leave their current situations.
In Jay Wright’s case, that situation is retirement.
The Knicks’ interest in Wright was there, but the former Villanova coach ultimately declined.
via @IanBegley: With regard to reports/suggestions of Jay Wright as a Knick coaching candidate, yes, team president Leon Rose & Wright have a close relationship and speak regularly. Because of that, Rose knows Wright is very happy as a retiree, per league source. So Wright is not a candidate for the job, league source said.
The Knicks took a swing on bringing Wright to the NBA for the first time. Like those before them, they failed.
The Sixers know that situation well. While the Pennsylvania-born head coach is an outspoken fan of the local pro team, Wright wasn’t willing to leave his situation at Villanova when the Sixers reached out in the past. He was a reported candidate during Philadelphia’s 2020 head coach search after they cut ties with Brett Brown.
The Sixers ultimately landed on Doc Rivers at the time. The Rivers stint lasted a few seasons before the Sixers picked up Nick Nurse following his time with the Toronto Raptors.
Wright continued coaching at ‘Nova before calling it a career in 2022. He finished his coaching career in the NCAA by winning 73 percent of his games. The Wildcats competed in the Final Four on four different occasions, and won the NCAA Championship twice under Wright’s management.
As Wright remains in retirement, the Knicks are still in the early phase of their hunt for Thibodeau’s replacement.