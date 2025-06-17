All 76ers

BIG3 to Make Surprising Decision on Ex-76er's Physical Altercation

Should the BIG3 suspend Dwight Howard?

Eric Jay Santos

May 11, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard (39) rebounds the ball over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the third quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
May 11, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard (39) rebounds the ball over Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the third quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

During the BIG3’s season opener between the Los Angeles Riot and Miami 305, former Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard was involved in a physical altercation with Lance Stephenson. After late-game physical play, the situation escalated, with Howard and Stephenson wrestling into the sidelines. The two players were then ejected. 

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Howard and Stephenson will not be suspended for the misconduct. 

“After extensive review, Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson will avoid suspensions for their on-court altercation that spilled into stands on Saturday. Both issued warnings and given leniency due to being rookies getting accustomed to physicality of league.”

Like Stephenson, this is Howard’s first year in Ice Cube’s three-on-three basketball league. The 39-year-old is representing the BIG3’s Los Angeles team. His teammates include Jordan Crawford and Elijah Stewart. 

Dwight Howard
Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

During his NBA career, Howard was named an eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner. Howard is mainly associated with his eight-season run with the Orlando Magic, as his latter years involved short stints with the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, and 76ers.

Howard was suspended one game during his lone season with the 76ers after accruing 16 technical fouls throughout the year. During a match between the 76ers and Miami Heat, an altercation with Howard led to Udonis Haslem being ejected three minutes into his season debut. 

Based on the current landscape of the NBA, Howard would likely face a suspension if he were still in the league. Regardless, the big man will be looking to make an impact in the BIG3.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Eric Jay Santos
ERIC JAY SANTOS

Home/News