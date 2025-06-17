BIG3 to Make Surprising Decision on Ex-76er's Physical Altercation
During the BIG3’s season opener between the Los Angeles Riot and Miami 305, former Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard was involved in a physical altercation with Lance Stephenson. After late-game physical play, the situation escalated, with Howard and Stephenson wrestling into the sidelines. The two players were then ejected.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Howard and Stephenson will not be suspended for the misconduct.
“After extensive review, Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson will avoid suspensions for their on-court altercation that spilled into stands on Saturday. Both issued warnings and given leniency due to being rookies getting accustomed to physicality of league.”
Like Stephenson, this is Howard’s first year in Ice Cube’s three-on-three basketball league. The 39-year-old is representing the BIG3’s Los Angeles team. His teammates include Jordan Crawford and Elijah Stewart.
During his NBA career, Howard was named an eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner. Howard is mainly associated with his eight-season run with the Orlando Magic, as his latter years involved short stints with the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, and 76ers.
Howard was suspended one game during his lone season with the 76ers after accruing 16 technical fouls throughout the year. During a match between the 76ers and Miami Heat, an altercation with Howard led to Udonis Haslem being ejected three minutes into his season debut.
Based on the current landscape of the NBA, Howard would likely face a suspension if he were still in the league. Regardless, the big man will be looking to make an impact in the BIG3.