Blazers, Wizards Among Betting Favorites to Land Ben Simmons

Each NBA offseason, there are multiple big names that swirl in trade rumors. While the offseason hasn't officially begun for the entire league, one name has already emerged in "needing a change of scenery."

Ben Simmons' name has swirled in trade talks following the Sixers' second-round exit this postseason. The former number one overall pick struggled mightily against the Atlanta Hawks, almost disappearing offensively late in games.

The duo of Simmons and Joel Embiid was always questioned, many thinking their playstyles could never co-exist. Their collapse this postseason has caused many to feel that it's time for the experiment to end.

Recently, betting odds on Simmons' next team have surfaced. The Portland Trail Blazers currently sit as the favorite with odds of +250. Other teams listed include the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Portland sitting as the favorite is not shocking. Since these rumors began, Blazers' guard CJ McCollum has been the key name linked in trade talks.

The Golden State Warriors are one of the more questionable teams listed. Simmons is often compared to Warriors' forward Draymond Green, which makes it puzzling why they would be in the mix for a player of a similar archetype.

Even after his poor performance this postseason, multiple teams would likely love to have Simmons on their team. If the Sixers decide to move him, there is sure to be a long list of suitors calling with offers.

There has been no indication that the Sixers plan on moving the All-Star. Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers mentioned they remain committed to building around the big three they inherited, not splitting them up.

All things considered, Morey has never been shy of making a big move. Leaving anything on the table once the offseason is in full swing.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.