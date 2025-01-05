Brooklyn Nets Rule Out Starter With Injury vs Philadelphia 76ers
The Brooklyn Nets’ night went from bad to worse in the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
After getting just 14 minutes from the veteran starter D’Angelo Russell, the team ruled him out after he dealt with a shin injury. According to the team, Russell is dealing with a contusion. There doesn’t seem to be a belief that Russell is dealing with a notable setback at this time.
The night started off well for Russell. Right after the opening tip, Russell drilled a three to help the Nets fire up an opening run against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Unfortunately for Brooklyn, that shot ended up being Russell’s only production on the night.
In 14 minutes of action, Russell went 1-4 from the field. He also made two of his three free throws. Russell produced five points, along with four assists, one rebound, and two steals.
By the time Russell was ruled out, the Sixers already had a comfortable double-digit cushion as they looked to cruise to their 14th win of the season after dropping their last two games on the road out West.
Russell was just another name added to a loaded-up Brooklyn injury report. Not counting G League assignments, the Nets had seven of their eight players initially listed ruled out. Noah Clowney, who is dealing with a hip contusion, was the only player to get cleared.
Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Johnson, Maxwell Lewis, De’Anthony Melton, Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, and Trendon Watford were all ruled out against the Sixers on Saturday.
The matchup against the Sixers marked the third outing for Russell’s second Brooklyn stint. After appearing in 29 games with the Los Angeles Lakers this year, Russell was traded to the Nets. Over his first two games, the veteran guard averaged 17 points, three rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 20 percent from three.