Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Meets His Idol Allen Iverson

Philadelphia 76ers legendary guard Allen Iverson is one of the most beloved former players these days. As Iverson avoided the path of coaching or joining the media and became an all-around fan of the game instead, the former NBA superstar has shown nothing but love for today's generation of players.

And Iverson's fandom isn't just limited to Sixers players. Sure, he's shown tons of support for former and current young 76ers standouts such as Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and more in the past, but Iverson's fandom goes beyond that.

A couple of weeks ago, when Iverson was in Cleveland, Ohio, for the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend, the former superstar guard ran into Boston Celtics standout Jayson Tatum. According to Tatum, Iverson showed support to the Sixers' rival, which he's done in the past.

Just the other night, Iverson tweeted out support for another young prospect. Following a Memphis Grizzlies matchup, Iverson posted a picture of his MVP award with Ja Morant's jersey hanging from it. Iverson captioned the photo saying, "Sooner or Later!!!". 

Love From the Greek Freak

Iverson isn't the only one showing love to the current generation of players either. During All-Star weekend, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo spotted Iverson and revealed to the Hall of Famer that he's the reason the Greek Freak is playing basketball these days.

"Allen Iverson!" said Antetokounmpo when he spotted the legendary Sixer. "I started playing basketball because of you!" he stated. "I started playing basketball because of you. I don't want to bother you. I just wanted to tell you that. I watched your story, I watched your documentary, and you said, 'I started playing basketball because of MJ.' I started playing basketball because of you! That's crazy."

While Antetokounmpo's a fan of Iverson's and started playing basketball because of him, the Bucks big man is building up quite the legacy for himself in today's game. With six All-Star nods, two MVP victories, an NBA Finals MVP, and many more accolades of his list of accomplishments, it's only a matter of time before Antetokounmpo is mentioned among the greats like Iverson.

