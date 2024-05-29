Buddy Hield Listed as Ideal Free Agency Fit for Sixers Rival
The Philadelphia 76ers struck a deadline deal with the Indiana Pacers to acquire the veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield this past winter. When the Sixers finalized the deal, they did it knowing that Hield could get a fresh start elsewhere as early as the 2024-2025 season.
Soon, the Sixers will have to decide whether they want to meet Hield’s asking price in free agency or move on. And even in the event the Sixers attempt to bring the veteran back, they are likely to compete with other teams in free agency.
Recently, Bleacher Report encouraged a Sixers rival to take a look at Hield this summer.
What’s the Case for the Orlando Magic?
“Adding a floor general is more urgent for the Orlando Magic than bagging snipers and running back the same playmaker ranks. But the pickings are slim in that department. … Nostalgia won't factor into Hield's free agency. The Sixers have grander plans for their cap space and no real obligation to him. Bringing back the Oklahoma product is on the table if glitzier pursuits fall flat, but the Magic have the tools to act early. They can bring back Jonathan Isaac (non-guaranteed) and Mo Wagner (team option), earmark identical money for Gary Harris and still have over $25 million in spending power.”
Hield brings a very valuable skillset to the table. He’s a high-volume three-point shooter — and an efficient one. In over 600 NBA games, Hield has averaged 40 percent from beyond the arc on 7.6 attempts per game.
He’s averaged 16 points since his third year in the NBA.
Last season, Hield appeared in 52 games for the Indiana Pacers. He averaged 12 points while knocking down 38 percent of his threes. After the trade to Philadelphia, Hield played in 32 games, knocking down 39 percent of his threes, keeping the same points per game average.
As much as Hield’s three-point shooting was valued in Philadelphia, his contributions beyond the regular season created a major question mark around his future with the organization.
When the 76ers snagged Hield from Indiana, they did it knowing he didn’t have any postseason experience under his belt. In a six-game run against the New York Knicks, Hield collected DNPs on two occasions, In total, he averaged six points in just 51 minutes of playing time across four games.
Hield finished the playoffs on a high note. During a 21-minute shift, he drilled six of his nine attempted threes, scoring 20 points. As he offered the Sixers a much-needed boost during a do-or-die Game 6, Hield was nearly a hero who helped Philly force a Game 7.
After a three-point loss, Hield made it known he would embrace a return to the Sixers. The team’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, acknowledged the run with Hield didn’t exactly go as planned, which left some uncertainty about the sharpshooter’s future in Philadelphia.
Perhaps, a rival team like the Orlando Magic could give the 31-year-old a look as they search for key additions following a playoff run of their own.