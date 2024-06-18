All 76ers

Buddy Hield Rocks Sixers Gear for Workout Ahead of Free Agency

Buddy Hield will be a free agent soon, but he continues representing the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason.

Justin Grasso

Apr 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield (17) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers could deal with a handful of losses in free agency this summer. The team’s in-season trade acquisition, Buddy Hield, could be one of them.

After striking a deal with the Indiana Pacers back in February, the Sixers acquired the sharpshooting veteran Buddy Hield with hopes that he would instantly boost the team’s shooting from beyond the arc.

With the 2023-2024 NBA season now in the rearview, Hield is set to hit the free agency market this summer. As he waits for the opportunity to field offers from teams, the veteran guard continues putting in work this offseason.

In a recent video, Hield was spotted rocking Sixers gear for one of his offseason workouts.

Surprise? Not necessarily. With the NBA still approaching the new league year, Hield technically remains a member of the Sixers. It would be more shocking to see him wearing another team’s logo.

Still, that doesn’t guarantee Hield will be back with Philadelphia next season. So far, his future with the team certainly seems up in the air.

From the player’s standpoint, Hield has been vocal about his desire to return to the Sixers. After spending just 32 regular season games with the Sixers, and appearing in four of their six playoff matchups against the New York Knicks, Hield feels he has unfinished business in Philly.

As for the front office’s perspective, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was quite honest about the Hield acquisition not panning out the way the team had hoped.

With that being said, Morey still left the door open for a potential reunion with Hield. Knowing he didn’t get a ton of time to work with a fully healthy Sixers team headlined by Joel Embiid, it’s difficult to assume the 76ers got a true look at Hield in their system.

The 31-year-old sharpshooter will have a market in free agency. The Sixers could still use his services, so there is certainly a chance they could be in the mix for him this offseason.

Justin Grasso

