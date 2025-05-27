Carmelo Anthony Has Important Request for Philadelphia 76ers Legend
Soon, Carmelo Anthony will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. When Anthony is set to accept his induction, he wants to request a few former players to represent him at the big event. One of them happens to be the Philadelphia 76ers legend, Allen Iverson.
During a sitdown with Sixers forward Paul George, Anthony revealed his thoughts about Iverson and the impact the former guard had on him as a player. In addition, Anthony noted that he wanted Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade to join Iverson in that role.
“I was inspired by MJ,” Anthony said on a recent episode of ‘Podcast P.’
“AI impacted my whole professional career. We all know the impact that AI had on us. We can relate to that. Product of environments and still going out there doing what you do. Also, you got my brother D.Wade who’s in there. You got to be right there, you know what I’m saying? I’m going to try and do all three. You only get in there once … My life was impacted by more than one person, so, I need three.”
Since getting drafted first-overall by the Sixers in 1996, Iverson established himself as one of the most influential hoopers of all time. While Anthony spent a chunk of his career facing off against Iverson, the two eventually joined forces on the Denver Nuggets.
During the 2006-2007 season, Iverson was traded to Denver to switch teams for the first time in his career. At the time, Anthony was one of the biggest stars in the NBA already. They spent multiple seasons together before Iverson was moved to the Detroit Pistons during the 2008-2009 season.
Anthony finished his career with over 1,200 regular-season games played and over 80 postseason appearances. The forward made 10 All-Star games and earned All-NBA honors on six occasions. Soon, Hall of Famer will officially be added to his resume, joining the elite group of players like Iverson, Jordan, Wade, and many more.