Josh Richardson Ruled Out vs. Sixers on Monday Night

The Boston Celtics versus Philadelphia 76ers matchup on Monday night could be missing a significant number of players. As the NBA continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak, many teams across the league are losing players at a fast rate.

On Sunday, the Sixers lost two more players to the health and safety protocol. After losing Georges Niang on Wednesday afternoon, the Sixers found out that Shake Milton and Andre Drummond would get entered into the protocol on Sunday.

In addition to losing those three, the Sixers also had Furkan Korkmaz out with an illness, Ben Simmons out due to personal reasons, and Jaden Springer out with a concussion. Meanwhile, G League prospects such as Paul Reed, Aaron Henry, and the newly acquired Myles Powell were in Las Vegas for the winter showcase.

To top it all off, the Sixers were in danger of missing Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Danny Green on Sunday as all three were listed as questionable due to physical setbacks. With all of the setbacks going on, the NBA decided to cut the Sixers some slack and postpone their matchup against the Pelicans on Sunday.

Now, Philadelphia is focused on its Monday night matchup in Boston. And just hours after the Sixers saw their Sunday night game postpones, the Celtics found out that they would be losing another one of their players to the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Another Case for the Cs...

Former Sixers guard Josh Richardson was re-entered into the protocol on Sunday night. Therefore, Richardson will not get the green light to face his former team once again on Monday night as he now becomes the seventh member of the Celtics to deal with a COVID-19-related setback.

Like the Sixers, the Celtics have a crowded injury report as seven players are ruled out already, while three players are questionable. On Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the NBA is hopeful the Sixers can resume their schedule on Monday against the Celtics. However, if cases continue to pop up between two teams, the league might have to consider another postponement.

