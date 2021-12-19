NBA 'Optimistic' Sixers vs. Celtics Game on Monday Will be Played

The Philadelphia 76ers were scheduled to return to the court on Sunday for the first time since their road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

With the New Orleans Pelicans in town, Philadelphia looked to try and pick up their first win in over a week. However, the status of the game was in jeopardy as the Sixers had a crowded injury report going into the matchup.

Joel Embiid, Danny Green, and Tyrese Maxey were all questionable going into the matchup. Meanwhile, Furkan Korkmaz, Aaron Henry, Georges Niang, Paul Reed, Ben Simmons, and Jaden Springer were all ruled out as early as Saturday night.

In addition, the Sixers found out that two more players would enter the NBA's health and safety protocol on Sunday as Andre Drummond and Shake Milton were both ruled out, leaving the Sixers with just Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Isaiah Joe, and Charles Bassey as the only players guaranteed to play on Sunday.

At that point, the NBA decided to make the Sixers versus Pelicans matchup the third game to get postponed for the day. Prior to the official announcement, the league decided to scratch the Denver Nuggets versus Brooklyn Nets matchup along with the Cleveland Cavaliers versus Atlanta Hawks game.

What About Monday's Matchup In Boston?

Although the NBA has postponed additional matchups beyond the three games on Sunday, the league hasn't made the decision to push back the Sixers' battle against the Boston Celtics on the road on Monday night.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, there is "optimism" that Monday's game between the 76ers and the Celtics still gets played despite everything that transpired on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.