Charlotte Hornets List Key Player on Injury Report vs 76ers

The Charlotte Hornets have added Tre Mann to their injury report against the 76ers.

Mar 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) shoots against Philadelphia 76ers forward Nicolas Batum (40) in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Both teams in Sunday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets could miss a couple of key players. Heading into the matchup, the Hornets seem hopeful that their thriving reserve guard Tre Mann will play as he experiences back soreness.

According to the Hornets injury report, Mann is probable to play. Barring any further setbacks during warmups, he should be cleared for action and ready to go against the Sixers.

If Mann indeed gets the nod to play the Sixers on Sunday night, it would mark his third time playing in Philadelphia as a member of the Hornets.

The veteran guard started his career with the rebuilding version of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Coming out of Florida, Mann was the 18th overall pick for OKC. He spent two full seasons with the Thunder. After appearing in just 13 games during his third NBA season, Mann found himself on OKC’s trade block.

Last February, Mann was moved in a deal between the Thunder and the Hornets. The young veteran went to Charlotte along with Davis Bertans and Vasilije Micic. Mann finished the 2023-2024 NBA season by starting and appearing in 28 games. He produced 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.

This year, Mann has taken on a different role with the Hornets. In the team’s first nine games, Mann has averaged 26 minutes off the bench. So far, he’s been thriving in his role.

Mann has knocked down 46 percent of his shots from the field. Putting up five threes per game, he found success on 40 percent of his attempts. The young veteran is averaging 16 points, three rebounds, and four assists.

While Mann is on pace to likely play against the 76ers, the Hornets have a few players who are out. Mark Williams, Nick Richards, DaQuan Jeffries, and Miles Bridges have all been ruled out.

The Sixers and the Hornets will tip-off at 7 PM ET.

