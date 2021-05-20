Competitive Practices Helping Sixers Gear Up For Playoffs

After a grueling regular season, the Sixers have found themselves with some extra rest before the postseason. They will have a full week off before their first playoff game due to the play-in tournament.

This time off has allowed them to do something they've rarely done this season, practice. Due to playing almost every other day for months, practice time has come very sparingly. For the first time since training camp, Doc Rivers has extended time to work with the team.

Throughout the week, players have spoken to the media about how this "training camp for the playoffs" has gone down. Danny Green said Wednesday that these practices have been competitive, and guys have been "going at each other."

As teams will be giving them their best shot in the playoffs, it is encouraging to hear they aren't letting up in practice. One player has even said the nature of these practices has helped him get ready for what's coming.

In one of the Sixers' final games against the Detroit Pistons, Matisse Thybulle went down due to injury. He injured his wrist diving for a loose ball, causing him to miss the final four games of the regular season.

On Wednesday, Thybulle spoke about how the intensity of these practices have made him feel more comfortable heading into the playoffs.

"It's been intense. It's been good. It's been really good for me, just because it was hard to miss those games leading into the playoffs. I really didn't want to not have had any games under my belt before we went out there. But with the intensity of practice and making it as game-like as you can imagine, it makes me feel a lot more prepared than I was," said Thybulle.

With all the injuries and resting to end the season, the last stretch of games caused teams to go through the motions. These intense practices should help the Sixers gear up for a deep playoff push.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.