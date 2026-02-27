Joel Embiid’s 70-point outburst against rookie Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs two years ago turned the Spurs and Sixers into a marquee matchup. With their first meeting of the season on the horizon, NBC Sports seemed to agree.

NBC Sports announced Thursday that Bob Costas, Doug Collins and Mike Fratello will call Philadelphia’s game against San Antonio on March 3 at 8 p.m. ET. This comes as part of the program’s “throwback” broadcast, which will feature a presentation reminiscent of its coverage from the 1995-96 season.

“Everyone at NBC Sports has so many great memories of the 1990s and NBA on NBC,” executive producer Sam Flood said in the press release. “We are excited to get the band of iconic voices back together with Bob, Doug, Mike, Jim, Hannah, Isiah and P.J. and celebrate the game of basketball with viewers of all ages.”

Aside from the commentating trio, Jim Gray will serve as the courtside reporter while, Hannah Storm will be the studio host. Isiah Thomas and P.J. Carlesimo will join as studio analysts. All involved worked for NBC Sports during its original broadcasting contract with the NBA that lasted from 1990 to 2002 – an era that fans associate with Michael Jordan’s reign.

Although NBC Sports’ on-court coverage will remain in its current state, it will implement elements from its 1990s coverage to induce nostalgia. The program will show graphics that it had in the 1990s, between the score bug and replay animations.

The matchup will likely live up to the pageantry as well.

Philadelphia (33-26) is on a three-game win streak after beating the Miami Heat 124-117 on Thursday. Joel Embiid hasn’t skipped a beat following a five-game absence, as he has scored at least 25 points in his last 12 contests. Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey is fresh off setting the franchise record for most made threes with 887. He and Embiid are firing on all cylinders as the Sixers aim to reacquaint themselves with the postseason.

The Spurs, however, could challenge Philadelphia’s upswing. They’ve won 11 straight games, making them the third team in NBA history to record at least 10 victories in February. Wembanyama’s two-way impact, backcourt depth and matchup versatility have helped the Spurs become one of the most dominant teams in the NBA.

Recent trends aside, NBC Sports having a special broadcast for Embiid facing Wembanyama is poetic. It held the NBA’s broadcasting rights in an era that boasted legendary big men such as Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Now, NBC Sports is showcasing one of the most dominant centers of the modern era in Embiid and the future in Wembanyama.