Mavericks' Josh Richardson is Thankful for Time With Sixers

The 2019-2020 NBA season wasn't ideal for Josh Richardson. After averaging a career-high of 16.6 points-per-game with the Miami Heat in 2018-2019, he was sent packing to the Philadelphia 76ers in the deal that landed the Heat Jimmy Butler.

Right then and there, the expectations for Richardson were quite high. Although he had a solid season with the Sixers, Richardson failed to live up to the hype. Not only did he struggle to stay healthy, but his production was also down with the Sixers as he averaged 13.7 points-per-game while shooting 34-percent from three.

His defensive value was high -- and his leadership on and off the court helped him become well-respected within the organization in just a single season. All in all, though, Richardson simply didn't fit the Sixers' needs, and he knows it.

“I think that Seth [Curry] will fit in Philly well because he’s a great spot shooter, and I think that’s one of their big things they’ll need,” Richardson said earlier this week as he was introduced as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. “I think me coming here and him going there was good for both parties, but I think a change of scenery is nice.”

Richardson got comfortable during his lone season with the Sixers, and he still had a year left on his contract before he could decide if he wanted to change teams or not. But the 76ers weren't ready to give it another shot. Richardson, who wasn't surprised about getting traded, had no hard feelings towards Philly's front office.

“I’m thankful to the city of Philly for everything they did for me and that organization,” the veteran guard said, according to Go4It Radio. “They have great players there, so it was great to be able to play with some of the best players in the league. Coming here is going to be a different look for me. It’s a different playstyle; I think it kind of fits me more.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_