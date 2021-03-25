Danny Green Appears on Sixers' Injury Report Ahead of Lakers Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers will meet for the second time this season. Unfortunately, the circumstances will be a lot different this time around. When the Lakers came to Philly back in January, they were at full strength and led by the superstar duo that is LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

As for the Sixers, they had both of their All-Stars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, in the mix as well. With both teams at the top of their respective conferences at the time, it was a must-see matchup for all, and the two teams didn't disappoint as it turned out to be a tight game that went down to the wire, resulting in a one-point win for Philly.

Now, the circumstances will be a lot different on Thursday night. With the Sixers off to the Staples Center for the rematch, the Lakers won't have James or Davis available to them. As for the Sixers, they're down an All-Star, too, as Joel Embiid continues to rehab his bruised knee.

In addition to missing the big All-Star, the Sixers also have Seth Curry questionable with an ankle injury and Danny Green questionable due to hip soreness. Curry's status doesn't carry much shock considering he's missed the last few games due to a sprained ankle. However, Green's appearance on the injury report is shocking in several ways.

For starters, Danny Green has been available at all times for the 76ers this year. Despite starting for the Lakers all the way through a late October championship run in the bubble last season, Green started the year off in the Sixers' starting lineup and hasn't missed a game since. Therefore, seeing him on the injury report listed as questionable is something foreign for Sixers fans.

What else is oddly shocking is the timing of the addition. With the trade deadline coming up hours before tip-off in Los Angeles, the Sixers could make a trade or two, which could have the roster looking slightly different moving forward.

If Philly happens to land the biggest name on the market in Kyle Lowry, there's a good chance Green will be a part of the package that goes to Toronto. So, when Green popped up on the injury report, his presence definitely raised some eyebrows.

But his questionable status doesn't leave any sure indication he's out via trade. Instead, his presence on the report is just a notable coincidence. It will be interesting to see how everything plays out as the day progresses on Thursday.

