Philadelphia 76ers: 5 Players to Keep an Eye on as NBA Trade Deadline Nears

The 2021 NBA trade deadline is almost here. With just a couple of days left, the Philadelphia 76ers and 29 other teams are trying to decide on two factors. One, should they be buyers or sellers this year? And two, what do they need for the future, short-term or long-term.

For the Sixers, it's obvious they're buyers at the deadline. Ranking in first place in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers are clearly going to make the playoffs and are viewed as legitimate championship contenders.

But like all teams in that position, they could get better. And over the next couple of days, we'll see what kind of moves they make or don't make as time is quickly running out for Daryl Morey and the Sixers' front office to make changes.

The Need(s)

Before we start looking at some potential targets for the Sixers, let's address their need(s). Although Shake Milton is a solid backup point guard, his natural position is playing off the ball.

If there's a ball-handler the Sixers could get, they could upgrade in two spots as they would have a true backup point guard and could shift Milton to shooting guard while having Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle play some small forward.

Getting a point guard might not be an option. If that's the case, the Sixers could certainly use a backup power forward for Tobias Harris. At times, Mike Scott has quietly played well, but his shooting is inconsistent as he's only hit on 35-percent of his threes this season. Plus, it's difficult to rely on his health as well.

A stretch four could really help the 76ers, but the options are certainly limited, especially since the Milwaukee Bucks landed P.J. Tucker last week.

Possible Targets

Now that we know what the Sixers are likely searching for, it's time to take a look at some of the players to keep an eye on as the deadline nears. One would think that two known dealmakers in Daryl Morey and Elton Brand would have the Sixers linked to a ton of trade prospects, but Philly has been pretty quiet this season.

They haven't been completely silent, though. While there's certainly a limited amount of players the Sixers have been linked to, they are reportedly in the mix for some notable names nonetheless. Here are a few players on the radar.

Delon Wright, Detroit Pistons

If the Sixers are ready to see Shake Milton shift over to shooting guard in the second unit, then trading for Delon Wright is possible. In February, Wright was among three point guards linked to the 76ers.

The other two discussed were George Hill and Will Barton. Considering Hill continues to battle an injury and Barton is a starter for the Nuggets, who are forming a bit of a hot streak, they seem like less likely trade candidates for the Sixers who need a backup ball-handler to contribute right away.

That's where Delon Wright makes sense. He might be a starter in Detroit, but the Pistons are certainly in a position to become sellers this year. This season, Wright is averaging 10 points-per-game and 5.1 assists-per-game while shooting 35-percent from three on 2.5 attempts-per-game.

Nemanja Bjelica, Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings forward became one of the first trade prospects linked to the Sixers earlier this season. As mentioned above, the 76ers could use a stretch four to play backup for Tobias Harris. And the Kings aren't going anywhere far this season, nor do they seem sold on Bjelica long-term.

Considering he's been consistently linked to Philly for a while, Bjelica is a name to keep an eye out for, but don't think the Sixers landing him through the trade market is a sure thing. Bjelica remains on the Kings' trade block, and teams are showing interest. However, like the P.J. Tucker situation, the Sixers have slowly faded out of the conversation.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and the Milwaukee Bucks (pre-P.J. Tucker trade) are the teams interested in Bjelica. Can the Sixers pop their heads back into the conversation as Thursday inches closer? Of course. But as Bjelica's three-point percentage lowers past 30-percent, they might be looking elsewhere for a backup forward.

Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors

A few weeks ago, as the Toronto Raptors started getting their stuff together by winning games and getting back in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, it seemed the chances of Kyle Lowry leaving were slim-to-none.

But now that Toronto is back in a slump following the All-Star break, the situation is changing. It seems the Raptors are willing to work with Lowry on getting him what he wants, whether that's staying in Toronto for the rest of the year or sending him elsewhere to compete for another championship.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Miami Heat and the Sixers are the leaders in the pursuit of Kyle Lowry. He's going to cost a lot more than the prospects mentioned above, but he also gives Philly a fourth star to join the starting lineup.

As the Sixers quickly faded out of the conversations for possible trades involving bench additions, they remain consistently linked to Lowry. It's difficult to imagine the 76ers squeak past the trade deadline without making any moves, but sometimes it almost feels like Kyle Lowry or bust at this point based on recent rumors.

Lonzo Ball, New Orleans Pelicans

The Sixers have quietly kept an eye on Lonzo Ball throughout the year. As expectations weren't so high for him coming into the 2020-2021 NBA season, Ball ended up thriving in his role as he's putting up career-high numbers in New Orleans this year.

However, it's no secret at this point that Ball wants out. And the Pelicans seem to be more than willing to move him for the right price. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers have kept their eyes on the situation. Ball isn't of the same caliber as Kyle Lowry, but he would be a great young upgrade for Philly's bench down the stretch as he's a solid playmaker, three-point shooter, and defender.

George Hill, Oklahoma City Thunder

The former Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill has spent a good chunk of the season injured. At this point, he's nearing a return. Hill has only appeared on the court in a Thunder uniform for 14 games this year -- and that might be the total number when it's all said and done this year.

As the Thunder are clearly in rebuild mode, it makes sense for them to sell off the 34-year-old point guard for a young player or pick(s). The injury factor might make the Sixers think twice as they need a player that can contribute to the team now to get the chemistry right before playoffs. But if Hill will be one-hundred percent soon, adding him to the shaky bench unit surely can't hurt.

