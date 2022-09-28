De’Anthony Melton Reveals Tyrese Maxey’s Most Impressive Factor

When the Philadelphia 76ers selected Tyrese Maxey in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, Sixers fans quickly realized that they got a grinder in the young guard out of Kentucky.

As Maxey was taught to fall in love with the process of putting in work, the young standout had a goal to get better every day by having a first to show up and last to leave mentality at work.

Following Maxey’s rookie season, head coach Doc Rivers mentioned him as one of the hardest working players he’s ever come across. After Maxey wrapped up his second season in the NBA, Rivers made it clear that the young guard shouldn’t begin his offseason workouts immediately without a break.

Earlier this week, Rivers revealed that Maxey had to be forced to take time off over the summer as he prepared for year three, and he once again praised Maxey and other young Sixers for their willingness to work on their games to get better.

“The work that he’s done with Sam (Cassell) and my son, Spencer (Rivers), has been amazing,” Rivers stated. “Between him, Paul Reed, and Matisse (Thybulle), no one has out-worked those three, I can guarantee you that. You know, that doesn’t guarantee that you put in all that work, and you still need another year for it to come through, but he’s done everything and more than we’ve asked him to do.”

At this point, Rivers isn’t surprised by Maxey’s relentless work ethic, but the same can’t be said for Maxey’s new teammate, De’Anthony Melton.

After spending his first four NBA seasons with the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies, Melton joined the 76ers through a draft night trade. As Philadelphia packaged Danny Green and a first-round pick to send Memphis, the Sixers landed Melton, who will now play backup to Maxey and James Harden.

Since joining the 76ers, Melton has been especially impressed with Maxey’s work ethic.

“His work ethic is his biggest thing,” Melton said on Tuesday, according to Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin. “Just talking with him, the time we worked out, he said it was his second workout already. I was like, ‘Bro, it’s like 9 a.m.!’ but his work ethic is the biggest thing. It’s contagious for this team, too.”

Some players in the NBA might have a question mark surrounding their work ethic, as some believe they are good enough to compete without challenging themselves to improve. Maxey doesn’t fall under that category, as his work ethic has shined bright in Philadelphia since the organization drafted him. Melton is now the latest player to witness Maxey's plan to strive to get better up close.

