NewsSI.COM
Search
Details Emerge About Sixers Rookie Paul Reed's Contract

Details Emerge About Sixers Rookie Paul Reed's Contract

Paul Reed reportedly landed a multi-year deal.
Author:
Publish date:
Paul Reed reportedly landed a multi-year deal.

The Philadelphia 76ers believe they might've found a diamond in the rough with the former DePaul standout, Paul Reed.

Back in November, Reed was patiently waiting to hear his name called on draft night. As the 2020 NBA Draft went through the first round, Reed hadn't received a phone call from any teams.

As the second round progressed, Reed was headed into undrafted territory. However, when the Sixers were on the clock with the 58th pick, Reed's time had come. He was Philadelphia bound after getting a call from Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey.

Typically, late draft picks are a longshot to make an NBA roster. Sometimes, late-round selections will find themselves waived after training camp. Other times, players land two-way contracts. Reed ended up becoming the latter.

With a two-way deal inked, Reed was guaranteed to play for Philly's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, down in the Orlando bubble this past winter. Going into the season with low expectations, Reed ended up emerging as one of the most exciting prospects in the entire G League.

In 15 games, Reed averaged 22 points and 11 rebounds. Thanks to his standout contributions, the Blue Coats made the NBA G League playoffs for the first time in franchise history. And although Delaware made it to the G League Finals, they came up short against the Lakeland Magic.

The Blue Coats might've lost the big game in the end, but one of their own kept on winning beyond the season. Not only did Reed get named the G League MVP, Rookie of the Year, All-NBA G League First Team, All-Rookie Team, and All-Defensive Team, but he also earned himself a standard NBA contract a couple of weeks later.

On Friday night, the Sixers announced that Reed would take up one of the vacant spots on the main roster. To replace Reed, former Arkansas shooting guard Mason Jones joined the Sixers to take the second two-way slot alongside Rayjon Tucker. 

According to Derek Bodner of The Athletic, Reed's new deal is a three-year contract. The rookie guard will make the league's minimum over that span. Per Bodner's report, the next and final two years of the contract are not guaranteed. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

USATSI_15795710_168388689_lowres
News

Details Emerge About Sixers Rookie Paul Reed's Contract

USATSI_15808561_168388689_lowres
News

Rivers, NBA Officials Discuss Dwight Howard's Ejection vs. Clippers

USATSI_11864094_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Isn't Concerned About Nets Adding LaMarcus Aldridge

USATSI_15456713_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Offer Injury Update on Newly Acquired George Hill

USATSI_15785061_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Danny Green Sends Signed Jersey to One of His Biggest Fans

USATSI_15716114_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Resumes Basketball Activities, No Return Set Yet

USATSI_14124547_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Clippers: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Saturday

USATSI_15711046_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Daryl Morey Addresses George Hill's Injury