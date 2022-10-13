Why didn't Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey play more in the preseason?

The preseason is a good time for veterans to work on getting in game shape ahead of the regular season. It also serves as an opportunity for players fighting for a roster spot to state their case to stick around.

This offseason, Philadelphia 76ers veterans Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey needed all of the opportunities possible to avoid hitting the chopping block before the regular season.

For Joe, he was battling against several returning teammates from last year, along with a couple of key acquisitions from the summer. Bassey was in the same boat once the Sixers signed the veteran center Montrezl Harrell close to training camp.

Although their positions were crowded, Joe and Bassey were rewarded with playing time in the preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately, the second preseason matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers at home was a different story.

Both players failed to see the court last Wednesday. And while Joe picked up some second-half playing time in the rematch against Cleveland, Bassey remained off the floor as a DNP for the second-straight game.

For those who believed that the final roster spot in Philly came down to Joe or Bassey, it seemed the former was in the lead for the spot as he played more in the preseason. However, the situation got even more confusing on Wednesday night when the Sixers hosted the Charlotte Hornets for their preseason finale.

Neither Joe nor Bassey saw the floor on Wednesday, indicating that they are both definitely on the chopping block. That much was confirmed on Thursday morning when the Sixers decided to waive both prospects.

So, why didn’t the two former second-round picks get an opportunity to state their case to stick around on Wednesday? Doc Rivers explained his thought process after the game.

“It’s just a lot of guards,” said Rivers regarding Joe’s lack of playing time. “Furk didn’t play in the first half. Shake didn’t play in the first half. Matisse didn’t play in the first half. So, there are a lot of guards on the team, and you just gotta keep working and waiting your turn.”

Bassey’s situation was similar.

“It’s a result of the logjam,” Rivers explained. “We had to get our guys minutes. Michael (Foster) needed to play some minutes. We know what Charles. We needed Michael to play some, too.”

Bassey and Joe are both set to become free agents and should garner some attention on the open market. As they are young, developmental prospects who’ve shown promise on the NBA and G League level, the now-former Sixers shouldn’t have any problems bouncing back in a new situation.

