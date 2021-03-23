Rivers Mentions the Sixers' Biggest Need Before NBA Trade Deadline

This week, the NBA plans to close down the trade market as the deadline is set for Thursday. Over the last few years, the Philadelphia 76ers became buyers as they planned to compete for an NBA title.

This year the situation is no different. With Daryl Morey running the show in the front office alongside Elton Brand, the Sixers are expected to make a move or two before the deadline approaches.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers is well-aware of the trade talks. Ever since the offseason, he's heard about his front office looking into shaking up the roster. While he understands that a roster change is ultimately out of his control as he doesn't possess the final say in trades, Rivers still isn't shy in expressing his opinion on the rumors.

"Listen, if we make a move, great. If we don't, I love our team," Rivers said on Sunday night just a couple of hours before taking on the New York Knicks. "I don't get lost in all that stuff. The way I look at it, I'm coaching this team, and this team is really good."

It's hard to disagree with Rivers' assessment. After a win on Sunday night, the Sixers became just the second team in the NBA to surpass 30 wins this season. With the deadline coming up shortly, Philly remains in first place within the Eastern Conference.

While several moves would upgrade the Sixers, Rivers mentions that the one player he's looking forward to getting is his MVP-caliber center, Joel Embiid. "Obviously, getting Joel back is the most important thing," Rivers said. "There is no move we can make more important than getting Joel back and healthy."

Since returning from the All-Star break, the Sixers have played in seven games. Embiid only appeared in one of them. After returning to the court last Thursday against the Washington Wizards, Embiid injured his knee. Now, he's out for the next couple of weeks with a bruise.

While there's no exact date set for the big man's return, the Sixers hope to get him back into the mix soon. Whether they'll have a tweaked roster or not is unclear, but Rivers' point makes all of the sense in the world. No matter who the 76ers get, nobody will be a better addition than Joel Embiid -- and that's who Rivers looks forward to getting soon.

