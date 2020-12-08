Doc Rivers Addresses Trade Rumors Involving James Harden

As the Philadelphia 76ers participated in the final hour of their third training camp session on Tuesday, a notable trade rumor hit the net. As we know, Houston Rockets star James Harden has requested a trade back in November.

Considering the Sixers' President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey was responsible for getting Harden to Houston back in 2012, many assumed the Sixers would get linked to Harden the moment he seeks a trade.

As the 76ers wrapped up practice on Tuesday afternoon, a report surfaced regarding Harden's continuous efforts to seek a trade -- and the star guard reportedly asked to specifically get traded to the Sixers -- if not, then he would like to be sent to another contending team.

At the moment, the Sixers haven't had any serious trade talks involving Harden, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. And Sixers head coach Doc Rivers reassured that much on Tuesday afternoon following practice.

"You're not hearing [trade rumors] from us," Rivers stated. "As long as you don't hear it from us, you should be very comfortable. We like our team, man. I'll tell you that team I just watched out there is pretty special. Those rumors -- none are coming from us."

Of course, a head coach wouldn't typically come right out and admit their front office is seeking to trade players who are currently on their team for a disgruntled superstar, so Rivers' response was pretty much expected.

However, it is necessary to note that the Sixers have consistently made it clear that they are unwilling to trade their own superstars in Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. As long as Houston plans to hold out for one of those two guys in a package for Harden, the Sixers and the Rockets will more than likely not get a deal done this year.

