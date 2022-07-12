ESPN Praises Sixers’ Offseason Progress So Far

The Philadelphia 76ers went into the 2022 NBA offseason with a goal to build a championship contender around their core guys such as Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey.

Leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sixers found out they would possess just one pick as the Brooklyn Nets deferred the first-round selection that was included in the Ben Simmons-James Harden blockbuster trade. While the Sixers were open to keeping the selection, they ultimately dealt it away.

Philadelphia’s first big move of the offseason was trading away the 23rd overall pick and Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for De’Anthony Melton.

A week later, the team added a few new prospects as free agency opened up. To no surprise, the Sixers landed P.J. Tucker to reunite him with James Harden and satisfy the big man Joel Embiid after he begged for a P.J. Tucker-type of player at the end of the playoff run.

Then, Daryl Morey and the Sixers followed the Tucker signing by bringing on Danuel House and Trevelin Queen. Now, they are negotiating a new contract with the veteran superstar James Harden, who is reportedly expected to take a pay cut when the deal is finalized.

While the Sixers still have yet to finish the Harden deal, Kevin Pelton over at ESPN already crowned the Sixers as a winner in the offseason so far as their free agency period impressed the analyst.

“They added the kind of tough-minded. defensive players who can also shoot role players that you want around Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey,” said Pelton on NBA on ESPN. “ [They] also got Danuel House Jr., another former member of the Houston Rockets who played with James Harden there when Daryl Morey was in Houston. And then De’Anthony Melton in a nice trade with the Memphis Grizzlies sending out the 23rd pick in this year’s draft.”

On paper, the Sixers filled a few needs by adding high-energy players, who hold value on both sides of the ball. It wasn’t a perfect offseason, as Pelton questioned the Tucker contract specifically, but it’s understood that Tucker’s market demanded a three-year deal worth over $30 million regardless of where he’s at in his career.

Overall, it seems the Sixers got better so far this offseason, but they’ll have to prove it on the court when the 2022-2023 tips off officially.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.