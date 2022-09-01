ESPN Survey Shows Sixers' Rival Had Better Offseason

The offseason is a great time for teams to shape their rosters ahead of the upcoming season, whether it's fixing holes that caused them to lose pivotal games or providing key stars the bench they need to take a load off their legs.

This is how the Philadelphia 76ers approached their offseason this year. The big guiding factor going into all negotiations is James Harden's newly penned two-year contract with the club, which is reportedly worth $68.6 million.

The reason Harden's contract was such a big point of focus during the offseason doesn't have to do with the point guard's skills or contributions to the team on the court, but rather his contributions off the court.

Harden took a $15 million dollar pay cut, which was more than enough for Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia front office to go out and bring in players they feel will positively impact the club.

Some of these signings include P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., Trevelin Queen, and Michael Foster Jr. Another player to make a move to the Sixers was De'Anthony Melton, who the Grizzlies traded on draft night for Danny Green and the Sixers' first-round pick.

All of these offseason moves have had some NBA insiders feeling as if Philadelphia has had one of the better offseasons throughout the league.

In an ESPN survey, two insiders voted for the Sixers when asked which team had the best offseason, with the top team being the Boston Celtics, who picked up both Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari during the offseason without losing any of their central core.

A test of who had the better offseason could take place on Oct. 18, when the Sixers take on the Celtics to kick off their 2022-23 campaign.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH.

