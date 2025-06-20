All 76ers

Ex-76ers Assistant Coach Agrees to Massive Extension With Rockets

Ime Udoka is set to sign an eight-figure extension with the Houston Rockets.

Apr 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka on the sidelines against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
As reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania, Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has agreed to a long-term contract extension. While financial figures weren’t disclosed, the deal will make Udoka one of the NBA’s highest-paid head coaches. The top-earner is Steve Kerr, who makes approximately $17.5 million annually. 

During the 2024-2025 season, the Rockets were a top-two seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record. Houston then made its first playoff appearance in five years but was eliminated in the first round by the Golden State Warriors. 

Udoka worked as an assistant coach for nearly a decade, gaining experience with the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and Brooklyn Nets. The Oregon native then became the Boston Celtics’ head coach in 2021, taking the team to an NBA Finals appearance in his first year. 

A month before his second year in Boston, Udoka was found to violate Celtics team policies and suspended for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season. Once the regular season ended, the 47-year-old signed on to be head coach of the Rockets. 

Udoka has accumulated a 144-102 record throughout his head coaching career. It should be noted that the Rockets were lottery-bound when he first arrived, which greatly impacted his loss column. 

Houston has a bright future ahead with a core of Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun. The team’s biggest free agency decision will be VanVleet’s $44.9 million team option. There are also rumors that Kevin Durant considers the Rockets to be one of his preferred trade destinations.

