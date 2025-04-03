Ex-Sixers Forward Opens up on LA Lakers' Postseason Aspirations
After making a blockbuster trade at the deadline, the LA Lakers are one team many have their eyes on heading into the NBA playoffs. As they prepare for what they hope is a deep run, one former Philadelphia 76ers forward gave his thoughts on a necessary aspect of their success.
Amid the arrival of Luka Doncic, the expectation was that the Lakers were going to go through growing pains adjusting to the presence of the superstar guard. However, LA managed to silence their critics by quickly coming together. There are still some glaring concerns defensively, but the Lakers' star duo has kept them in the top four of the Western Conference.
On Monday night, the Lakers picked up a win over the second-place Houston Rockets. Following this victory, Danny Green touched on LA squaring off against them or the OKC Thunder in the later rounds of the playoffs on NBA Today. The ex-Sixer isn't fully counting them out but believes it will take a full group effort against the West's top teams.
"They need to rely on their offense," Green said. "They need it. They need the big three to play well, they need the bench. They need all hands on deck for them to have a chance against teams like OKC, against Houston."
Green has managed to keep an unbiased opinion on the Lakers despite his close ties to the team. Back in 2020, he helped them win a championship in the bubble. The veteran forward was traded shortly after, eventually being re-routed to the Sixers.
Green's time in Philly lasted two seasons before he was traded on draft night in 2022. The Sixers briefly brought him back last year, but ended up waiving him following just two appearances.
More 76ers on SI