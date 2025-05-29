Ex-Sixers Guard Reaches NBA Finals as Member of OKC Thunder
In the 2020 draft, the Philadelphia 76ers walked out with multiple promising prospects. While Tyrese Maxey is the lone player standing from this class, one of the prospects has found success in his new home.
With the 49th overall pick, the Sixers took a flier on sharpshooting guard Isaiah Joe out of Arkansas. As a prospect who has the makings of a viable three-and-D guard, he made sense as a complementary piece alongside Joel Embiid.
Joe ended up spending two seasons with the Sixers, never really getting a chance to show what he can do on a consistent basis. He appeared in 96 games from 2020 to 2022 but only averaged about 10 minutes a night. This ultimately led to the Sixers opting to waive him just before the 2023 season.
The young guard wasn't without a home long, as the OKC Thunder quickly snatched him up. Upon being given the opportunity to showcase his skills, he's become a key piece within their rotation.
Joe is fresh off the best regular season campaign of his NBA career, averaging 10.2 PPG and shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc across 74 appearances. He's provided a boost to OKC's supporting cast, proving to be a reliable kick-out option alongside All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. Now, Joe finds himself with an opportunity to play on the game's biggest stage. On Wednesday night, the Thunder punched their ticket to the NBA Finals by eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.
While his minutes have seen a slight dip, Joe has still seen the floor in every Thunder playoff game thus far. In the postseason, he is averaging 5.2 PPG and shooting 38.3% from deep.
Though his NBA career got off to a bit of a rocky start, the former second-round pick has managed to carve out a role for himself on a good team. Almost three years removed from being cut by the Sixers, the young guard is just a couple wins away from being called a champion.