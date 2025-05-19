Famous Sixers Fan Gives Tough Love to Paul George
In the City of Brotherly Love, it’s tough to be an athlete, especially when expectations aren’t being met. The nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George was aware of that fact when he signed a max deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers following his Los Angeles Clippers tenure last year.
One season down, George hasn’t been able to feel the love yet.
‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ host Gillie laid out the expectations for George and any other Philly-based athlete on the upcoming episode of ‘Podcast P.’ If followed, George can turn a negative narrative into a positive one.
“I’m gonna keep it real—I gave you a pass—this year, you gotta go stupid, bro!” Gillie said.
“Philadelphia, we like to see effort. Allen Iverson didn’t win [expletive]… He will always be the GOAT around this [expletive] because he put in 100 percent effort. He left everything on the floor.”
Most of George’s issues last season are understood and somewhat out of his control. Throughout his first season in Philly, the All-Star wing battled multiple setbacks, which delayed his debut and ended his season earlier than expected.
When George was healthy enough to play, the Sixers still battled injuries everywhere else. Since the team is centered around running through the former MVP center, Joel Embiid, the big man’s absence was a tough obstacle for the Sixers to overcome.
But there’s truly no pass for George. He still played 41 games and struggled to meet expectations. In response to Gillie, the veteran forward acknowledged that much.
“100 percent. I didn’t hold up to my bargain,” said George.
Betting big on PG was the Sixers’ move of the summer last July. The veteran landed a $211 million offer over the next four years. He’ll make over $51 million this year and see his final player option in 2027 rise as high as $56.5 million.
The Sixers paid for averages of 16 points, four assists, and five rebounds. It was George’s first time averaging under 20 points per game since 2012-2013.
Perhaps, some tough love from one of the most notable Philly fans in the city will help George navigate through a much more successful 2025-2026 NBA season.